Enter Shikari and Don Broco will headline a virtual festival to raise money for NHS.

New digital music festival Five4Five will stream on May 15 and 16, with five bands playing each day. The festival will begin at 7:30pm each day.

Each act will perform from their homes with the event being live-streamed on Facebook.

Whilst viewers can watch for free, organisers are encouraging those who tune in to donate £5, with all profits from the event going to NHS Charities Together.

Yo! A very special live performance coming atcha 15/5/20 as part of Five4Five Fest raising funds for @NHSCharities 👏♥️ Go give @five4fivefest a follow to get involved ✌️ x pic.twitter.com/SOY9KVI9du — DON BROCO (@DONBROCO) April 30, 2020

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues, dozens of artists have announced free gigs as a thank you to NHS staff.

Fatboy Slim announced a free gig in his hometown of Brighton for NHS last month, following on from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Manic Street Preachers and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

“By the time life returns to normal, we will all want to celebrate together and I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times,” the DJ said in a statement about the gig.

Last month, artists including Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon donated dozens of items to a raffle raising funds for frontline NHS workers.

All the artists involved donated items to the Help The NHS campaign, which was established by Gallagher’s tour manager Ben Pomphrett as a way to benefit frontline NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pomphrett said: “The idea for the project mainly stems from having a partner who works in intensive care. With an understanding of how busy they can be in normal times, and the challenges they’re about to face, it just seemed like something worth doing.”