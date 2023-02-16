Enter Shikari lead final names for Knotfest Japan 2023

Knotfest Japan has shared the final line-up for its 2023 edition – check out the poster below.

Last December, it was confirmed that the delayed instalment of Slipknot’s travelling headline show would also feature a set from Korn as well as performances from Japanese acts Man With A Mission and Maximum The Hormone.

Organisers later added Trivium, In Flames, The Oral Cigarettes and more to the Knotfest Japan roadshow (April 1) bill. The likes of Parkway Drive and Coldrain, meanwhile, joined the line-up for the Knotfest Japan festival the following day (April 2).

Advertisement

Today (February 16), Knotfest Japan has announced further acts for both legs. Enter Shikari will play the Roadshow event, as will the Japanese bands Rottengraffty, Band-Maid and CVLTE.

Additionally, Noisemaker and Paledusk the have been added to the Sunday bill. Check out the final official line-up poster below.

Knotfest Japan is due to take place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, with the roadshow event happening in the same venue. Any remaining tickets are available via the Knotfest Japan website.

Originally set to take place in March 2020 as part of a wider tour of Asia, Knotfest Japan was moved to January 2021 and then February 2022 due to the COVID pandemic before finally settling on the current 2023 date.

“We have come to this decision due to ongoing changes with coronavirus mandates in Japan and the uncertainty of how regulations of entry into Japan will stand in 2022,” Slipknot said in a previous statement.

Advertisement

“As we anticipate the indoor festival to draw large crowds of people, our first priority is to provide the safest environment for fans, artists, staff and everyone involved.”

Slipknot released their seventh and most recent album ‘The End, So Far’ last September, marking the end of a long-running contract with label Roadrunner in March 2023, leaving them completely independent.

Meanwhile, Enter Shikari will release their seventh studio record ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’ on April 21 via SO Recordings/Ambush Reality (pre-order/pre-save here).