Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘The Great Unknown’ – you can listen to it below.

The group are due to release their new album ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’ next month, and have so far shared the songs ‘{ The Dreamer’s Hotel }’, The King’ and ‘T.I.N.A.‘.

Now, Enter Shikari have shared yet another taste of their upcoming sixth studio album – along with an accompanying animated visual.

Advertisement

‘The Great Unknown’ opens with reverberated piano, which rapidly makes way for a relentless stabbing synth line. “Is this a new beginning?/ Or are we close to the end?/ Now my ears are ringing/ It’s getting close“, its opening lines go.

Earlier this year, Enter Shikari’s frontman Rou Reynolds told NME that ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’ would be the group’s “most versatile album ever“.

“It’s a total beast,” he added. “There’s an orchestral piece on there, there’s probably our most punk tracks on there, there’s an electronic [track] called ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’.”

Enter Shikari, meanwhile, are set to head out on a UK tour this winter. Speaking once again with NME, Reynolds assured fans that the group were planning to put together their best stage show to date.

Advertisement

“The ambition of this album is much bigger than it ever has been,” he said, “and we have to do everything that we can to replicate it live. It’s going to be quite something.”