Enter Shikari on their winter 2020 UK and European tour: “We will celebrate community and life”

Enter Shikari have announced details of a UK and European tour for later in 2020, which they promise will be a “celebration of life and community” after the ongoing coronavirus crisis. See the dates below along with our interview with frontman Rou Reynolds.

The band, who are gearing up to release new album ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’ on April on April 17, have today revealed that they’ll be playing shows across the continent from October through to December this year.

In the light of the lockdown imposed on the UK to stop the spread of coronavirus over the coming weeks, the band admitted to fans that it was an “odd time to announce touring”, but said that “we all need something to look forward to right now”. Speaking to NME, frontman Rou Reynolds opened up about the band’s decision and what to expect.

“People often look to art in times of hardship – whether it’s for escapism or positivity and a feeling of connection,” Reynolds told NME. “Hopefully the album will be a source of good news for some people. Hopefully by November, we’ll have reached some kind of level of normality.

“This is as much of something to look forward to for us as it is for our fanbase. We were so gutted about cancelling our release shows, and now we just have to focus on these.”

Reynolds also assured fans that they were planning to put together the best stage show that their fans had ever seen.

“This was our first year as a band where we didn’t have any summer festival shows planned,” said Reynolds. “We wanted to use this time to basically build the show. The ambition of this album is much bigger than it ever has been, and we have to do everything that we can to replicate it live. It’s going to be quite something.

“By the time November rolls around, we’ll have an amazing show for everyone. We started rehearsing last week and started playing these new songs live. In between those four walls there’s just an ecstatic energy. By the time we unleash that, it’s going to be like a kinetic experiment.”

Above all, Rou said that he was looking forward humanity emerging from the other side of the coronavirus and enjoying togetherness in the live arena like never before.

“What we’ve been trying to do since day one is offer a space where people can come together indiscriminately and celebrate community and life,” he told NME. “It’s something that’s just left to art now. Religion has brought people together but is very much discriminatory. One of the best things about my life is being able to put on these events that enable that kind of community that is so lost everywhere else.”

He added: “The virus is confirming the fact that we’re one superorganism. It’s confirming how ridiculous nation states are. It’s confirming a lot of the underlying faults with our system. The supra-national mindset that we’ve been talking about for a while is now becoming self-evident. Hopefully we’ll learn some big lessons from that. Hopefully the sense of community when we do get back on stage will just be absolutely powerful – and something that we can all feel once we’re allowed to rub up against one another once more!”

Enter Shikari’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday March 27.

OCTOBER 2020

Thursday 1 – UKRAINE. Lviv – Fest Republic

Friday 2 – UKRAINE. Kiev – Bingo Club

Sunday 4 – BELARUS. Minsk – Prime Hall

Monday 5 – LATVIA. Riga – Melna Piektdiena

Tuesday 6 – ESTONIA. Talinn – Helitehas

Monday 12 – FINLAND. Helsinki – Tavastia

Tuesday 13 – FINLAND. Tamprere – Klubi

Friday 16 – SWEDEN. Stockholm – Fryhuset

Saturday 17 – NORWAY. Oslo – John Dee

Sunday 18 – SWEDEN. Gothenburg – Pustervik

Monday 19 – DENMARK. Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

Wednesday 21 – POLAND. Warsaw – Palladium

Thursday 22 – POLAND. Krakow – Kwadrat

NOVEMBER 2020

Wednesday 11 – UK. Southampton – Guildhall

Thursdat 12 – UK. Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

Friday 13 – UK. Cardiff – Great Hall

Saturday 14 – UK, London – Alexandra Palace

Monday 16 – UK. Middlesborough – Town Hall

Wednesday 18 – UK. Edinburgh – Usher Hall

Thursday 19 – UK. Nottingham – Rock City

Friday 20 – UK. Nottingham – Rock City

Saturday 21 – UK. Birmingham – 02 Academy

DECEMBER 2020

Tuesday 1 – BELGIUM.Antwerp – Trix

Friday 4 – GERMANY. Berlin – Columbia Halle

Saturday 5 – GERMANY. Cologne – Palladium

Sunday 6 – GERMANY. Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

Tuesday 8 – SWITZERLAND. Zurich – Xtra

Wednesday 9 – GERMANY. Munich – TonHalle

Thursday 10 – GERMANY. Offenbach – Stadthalle

Saturday 12 NETHERLANDS, Amsterdam – Melkweg