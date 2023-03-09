Check out Enter Shikari’s subversive new single ‘Bloodshot’

Enter Shikari have released ‘Bloodshot’, the third single from their upcoming album ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’. Check it out below.

The single comes follows the previous tasters of the new album, ‘(pls) set me on fire’ and ‘It Hurts’.

As frontman Rou Reynolds explained, ‘Bloodshot’ was inspired by frontman Rou Reynolds’ questioning of society and the media.

“Bloodshot is about how hard it is to find truth and how easy it is to stop thinking for yourself and simply repeat your ‘team’s’ mantras,” he said. “Every day, I seem to be asking myself ‘Is this article biased?’, ‘Is this claim true?’…’Am I being manipulated? Provoked? Radicalised by my own tribe?'”

Sharing his views on social media, Reynolds continued: “Everyone’s so fucking angry with everyone else and it’s exhausting. It seems like social media’s main purpose these days is to hypnotise us to hate.”

The band’s seventh album, ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, will arrive on April 21 via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality.

In a recent interview with NME, Reynolds spoke about the “varied as ever” album resulting in him breaking his 20-month-long writer’s block.

Inspired by the band headlining Download Festival’s 2021 pilot test event, he told NME: “I can’t really put into words just how disorientating and scary that time was. My brain was basically saying, ‘What’s the point in writing music if you can’t share it in a live experience with others?’”.

Reynolds dubbed the album to be about “jubilation and euphoria” despite there being “a lot of soul-searching” and “dark themes” on the record.

“We should be celebrating moments of joy more than ever right now,” said Reynolds. “It doesn’t look like things are going to get any easier either”.

Talking about the album’s sound, he said, “Maybe it’s more intense than anything we’ve done before”. “I think what makes it better is that it was all just natural. It’s not finessed, it’s quite raw”.

Recently, the band joined You Me At Six at their Alexandra Palace gig last month, and are on their sold-out intimate residency tour. The remaining dates are below, and tickets are available here.

MARCH

14 – Manchester, New Century Hall

15 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

16 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

17 – London, HERE at Outernet

18 – Bristol, SWX

APRIL

5 – Hamburg, Knust

7 – Brussels, Botanique

8 – Koln, Luxor

13 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

14 – Manchester, New Century Hall

15 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

16 – Bristol, SWX

17 – London, HERE at Outernet

30 – Anaheim, Chain Reaction

MAY

3 – Los Angeles, Echoplex

5 – Chicago, Bottom Lounge

10 – New York, Bowery Ballroom