Enter Shikari have released another track off their upcoming album.

The song ‘T.I.N.A’, which stands for “there is no alternative”, is the third single from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’.

It follows previously shared cuts ‘The Dreamer’s Hotel’ and ‘The King’, with the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Spark’ due out on April 17 via their new label home, So Recordings.

Listen to ‘T.I.N.A.’ below.

Enter Shikari discussed their new album on the red carpet at the NME Awards 2020 last month, calling it “punk, electronic and orchestral”.

“It’s our most versatile album ever,” frontman Rou Reynolds told NME. “It’s a total beast. There’s an orchestral piece on there, there’s probably our most punk tracks on there, there’s an electronic [track] called ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’.”

Enter Shikari have postponed a number of forthcoming tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The band were meant to play a series of album launch shows for ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’ across the UK and Europe throughout April.

See a list of every cancelled gig, tour and festival due to Covid-19 here.