Enter Shikari on “punk, electronic and orchestral” new album: “It’s a total beast”

Enter Shikari have outlined their anticipated seventh LP at the NME Awards 2020.

The band recently announced their new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ and shared the first single ‘{ The Dreamer’s Hotel }’. The upcoming LP is the follow-up to the band’s 2017 record ‘The Spark’, which was their fifth studio album, and will be released on April 17.

“It’s our most versatile album ever,” frontman Rou Reynolds told us at the NME Awards red carpet on Wednesday (12 February).

He continued: “It’s a total beast. There’s an orchestral piece on there, there’s probably our most punk tracks on there, there’s an electronic [track] called ‘Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible’.”

Reynolds went on to add that Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis “thoroughly deserves” her Godlike Genius Award.

Enter Shikari co-presented the Best New British Act at the NME Awards, which was picked up by Easy Life.

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full winners list here.

Head to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.