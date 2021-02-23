Enter Shikari team up with St Albans City FC for new charity t-shirt

Enter Shikari have teamed up with St Albans City FC to debut a new charity shirt that will raise funds for food banks across the UK.

The latest collaboration comes after the St Albans band partnered with the National League South outfit to display their logo on their home kit for the 2020/21 season.

The new shirt sees the Clarence Park side’s traditional blue and yellow colours being incorporated into the black design – which boasts Enter Shikari’s logo on the front.

All profits from the sales of the shirt will be split between the St Albans & District Foodbank in Hertfordshire and the Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity in Liverpool, Merseyside.

The t-shirt is available here for pre-order, with an approximate release date of March 19 planned.

Enter Shikari have also released a new green-screen live video for their track ‘Warm Smiles Do Not Make You Welcome Here’. Watch it in full above.

A re-working of the 2012 track, the individual video takes were sent to the band’s friend and long-time visual collaborator Oleg Rooz in Ukraine, who was asked to “do whatever you like to it”.

Rou Reynolds commented: “We thought we should check whether we can still perform our songs properly after over a year away from the stage!

“It was nice to revisit this old track, recording it in front of green screens in our respective front rooms, and then giving the footage to our mate Oleg to create a psychedelic beast of a video for.”

Enter Shikari released their sixth album ‘Nothing is True & Everything is Possible’ in April 2020, which NME hailed as “a crash course through their best tricks”.