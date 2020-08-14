Enter Shikari to sponsor St Albans City FC’s home kit next season

Enter Shikari have teamed up with St Albans City FC to sponsor the kit of their local football club.

The band, who hail from the Hertfordshire city, will display their logo on the National League South side’s home shirts when they return to action at Clarence Park next season.

“Growing up I was passionate about two things: football and music,” said Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten. “The reality is that sport and music go hand-in-hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for young people, no matter what their background.

“SACFC lead the way with their community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club. We 100 per cent support the work SACFC already do locally and we look forward to working together to find new ways we can give back to the City and the communities that raised us.”

Lawrence Levy, Chairman and co-owner of St Albans City FC, said: “One of the key values of our Football Club is to help young people in St Albans and the surrounding district.

“With youth and inclusivity among our priorities, we are already providing multi-skills coaching in primary schools through our partners St Albans City Youth FC and supporting youth mental health charities in the district.

“We knew that Enter Shikari share our passion for improving the health and lifestyles of young people so we are delighted to announce our partnership with this global force in modern rock music!

“Music and football have a long history of common personalities and with all 4 members of the band born and bred in St Albans and educated in local schools, we have a great platform for working together to improve outcomes for young people in the district.”

Fans can order the kit here.

Enter Shikari released their sixth album ‘Nothing is True & Everything is Possible’ in April 2020, which NME hailed as “a crash course through their best tricks.”

They will head out on a UK and European tour in May next year.