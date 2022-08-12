Listen to Enter Shikari’s new single ‘The Void Stares Back’ featuring Wargasm

Enter Shikari have shared a new single featuring Wargasm – listen to ‘The Void Stares Back’ below.

The collaborative track is said to signal “a new beginning” for Enter Shikari, whose sixth and latest album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ came out in April 2020.

Speaking about the song, frontman Rou Reynolds explained: “It is with elation, and more than a little nervousness, that we release this; our first track after over two years of dormancy. It is a roisterous journey made all the more so with the addition of our friends Wargasm.”

As for the themes of ‘The Void Stares Back’, Reynolds said that it’s “about the forward march of social progress, and how, often, those with a more conventional archaic outlook on sexuality, gender, social design, economics etc, see those with differing ideas like bewildering, depraved creatures from another dimension”.

Tune in here:

Wargasm talked about how Enter Shikari played a “big part” in their lives growing up, and said it was “an absolute honour” to work with them: “They stand for the right things – we’re a little more pessimistic. It was fun playing the darker devil’s advocate to Rou’s light…where we’re going, you won’t need eyes to see…”

Enter Shikari are set to perform at Reading & Leeds 2022 later this month. They’ll play a slot on the Main Stage West ahead of D-Block Europe and Bring Me The Horizon. Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

Wargasm, meanwhile, will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour this October following a run of European and US festival dates. You can find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

Back in June, the duo spoke to NME about what fans can expect from their upcoming ‘Explicit…’ mixtape and debut studio album.

“The mixtape is less about being catchy and having good, refined songwriting,” explained Sam Matlock. “It’s more about fucking about and seeing how it feels.”

The group revealed that their first full-length record was “pretty much done” too, and will contain “some cool, hard shit”.

‘Explicit…’ has already been previewed by the recent singles ‘Fukstar’ and ‘D.R.I.L.D.O.’. An exact release date for the mixtape is not yet known.