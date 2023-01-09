Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds teases new music from the band

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has teased potential upcoming new music from the band via a post on his Twitter.

Reynolds shared a short seven second clip in the tweet, which appeared to show a computer screen with the words “shikari2023” at the top.

He also wrote: “1,000,000 likes and I’ll leak it”. The band’s official Twitter page then retweeted this, adding: “Let’s find out?”.

Enter Shikari’s last studio album, ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, came out back in April 2020.

In a four star review, NME said of the record: “Blending philosophy and science with the bloodied, bruised heart of someone who cares about their fellow man, ‘Nothing is True’ offers comfort, reason, familiarity and forward-thinking to give us the soundtrack we need for now.”

The band, meanwhile, joined forces with Wargasm on the song ‘The Void Stares Back’, in August 2022. The two bands performed the collaboration together during Enter Shikari’s sets at Reading & Leeds 2022.

Speaking about the song, Reynolds explained: “It is with elation, and more than a little nervousness, that we release this; our first track after over two years of dormancy. It is a roisterous journey made all the more so with the addition of our friends Wargasm.”

Speaking to NME backstage at Reading, Reynolds teased that the band’s next record “seems to be coming together as wall-to-wall bangers”.