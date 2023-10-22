Entertainment world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

The entertainment world has paid tribute to football legend Sir Bobby Charlton, following the news of his death yesterday (October 21), aged 86.

Charlton, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2020, “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”, his family said in a statement. “We pass on our thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.”

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals, breaking both records at the time, and he was a key player in the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He also spent 17 years playing for Manchester United, where he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

Stars from the entertainment world have begun to pay tribute to Charlton, with James’ Tim Booth tweeting: “Very sad to hear the great [Sir Bobby Charlton] has died. Played football the right way. A humble icon. Rest in Peace.”

Very sad to hear the great @SirBobby has died. Played football the right way. A humble icon. Rest in Peace💚💙💜 https://t.co/fi0LjhH9is — Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) October 21, 2023

See more tributes below:

RIP Bobby Charlton. A football god who also owned the combover in the 70’s. Sorry Arthur Scargill, Alan Gilzean, Ralph Coates etc, but get the fuck in line. pic.twitter.com/NOS17jS6LE — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 21, 2023

It’s amazing how good he was. You forget it I think, remembering just the goals and the man, the humility, the deep unflashiness, the ever-so-melancholy post-Munich demeanour. But man, what a player. https://t.co/o3XRG3xQCg — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 21, 2023

Sad to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, an absolute legend, probably the greatest ever English footballer, and a thoroughly nice man. I was honoured to meet him when Man Utd played Aston Villa in 2010. RIP Sir Bobby. #AVFC @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/YeRHyjMOnH — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 21, 2023

Anyone who was lucky enough to watch Bobby Charlton in his career was very fortunate. An exceptional man and player. Pulled from the wreckage of a plane, he survived to win the World Cup. We loved him. RIP. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) October 21, 2023

Sent just 10 days ago from Tony. Sometimes coincidence takes over. In those 10 days we lost both of these brilliant men. Myself & @themarkrad were on a radio show with #bobbycharlton back in the day. A legend and a gentleman. R.I.P. Bobby & my brother @tonyhusband1 💔 pic.twitter.com/KZ3UDLZAU4 — Marc Riley ⚽️🍺🐳 (@marcrileydj) October 21, 2023

This the death of an English footballer that will be headline news across the world. His name was as well known as Pele R.I.P Sir Bobby Charlton https://t.co/6MINJYSF7H — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 21, 2023

Born in Ashington, Northumberland in 1937, he signed for Manchester United as a schoolboy, and was one of the survivors of the 1958 Munich air disaster that killed 23 people, including eight United players. He was married to Norma in 1961, and they had two daughters, Suzanne and Andrea.

Charlton’s death means that Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany is the only surviving member of the triumphant team. Sir Bobby’s older brother Jack, who also played in that game, died in July 2020.

Charlton was immortalised in the 1996 football anthem ‘Three Lions‘ by Baddiel & Skinner & The Lightning Seeds, in which Baddiel, referring to Charlton as Bobby, sings, “But I still see that tackle by Moore, and when Lineker scored/Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing”.