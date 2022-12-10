Entertainment world react after England knocked out of 2022 World Cup by France

England have been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 loss to France – here’s how the entertainment world reacted.

After beating Senegal earlier in the week, Gareth Southgate’s team played their Quarter Final match in Doha, Qatar tonight (December 10), losing after captain Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty.

Kane had scored a penalty early in the second half to level the game at 1-1 after France’s Aurélien Tchouaméni gave them an early lead, but an Olivier Giroud goal ten minutes from the end meant France took the lead again.

Kane then hit a second penalty over the bar after Mason Mount was adjudged to have been fouled.

In the wake of the defeat, which sees England exit the tournament and France head into a Semi Final with Morocco, the music and entertainment world have been reacting to the disappointing loss online.

“That’s football,” Richard Osman wrote, “sometimes it goes against you. Gutted for Harry. Allez Morocco!”

Others to share commiserations include Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who wrote: “With a better/fairer Referee, England would have won that or at least gone to pens. So, no disgrace. We are as good, if not better, than the likely winners. Gareth and the whole squad deserve a lot of credit.”

See a range of reactions to the World Cup loss below.

The 2022 World Cup kicked off last month but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused a backlash.

In the run-up to the tournament beginning, Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was to perform at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart revealed that he also turned down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations for moral reasons.

Meanwhile Morgan Freeman was heavily criticised for helping to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Earlier in the tournament, it was announced that England and Wales would no longer wear ‘OneLove’ armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture to support LGBT+ rights, but has now seen teams threatened with sanctions by FIFA for wearing them. At their match with Japan, the German team protested by wearing rainbows on their boots and training kit and covering their mouths in a team photo.