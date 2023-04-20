Entertainment world reacts as Twitter removes blue ticks: “I don’t quite know who I am”

Figures from the entertainment world have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter‘s decision to remove its verified blue ticks.

From today (April 20), the checkmark that authenticates legacy accounts on the platform will be removed from all profiles unless users opt-in to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

This change is “more about treating people equally”, according to Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in late 2022 for a staggering $44billion. He added that the move would “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience”.

As the blue tick began to vanish from the site, various musicians, comedians, TV personalities, and other stars from across the entertainment industry tweeted their reactions.

Yungblud wrote: “I ain’t verified anymore … kinda hard.” The Doncaster artist then shared a selfie in response to a fan who asked him to “prove” it was the real Dominic Harrison. See those posts below.

i ain’t verified anymore … kinda hard — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) April 20, 2023

Elsewhere, Sleaford Mods highlighted the fact that artists and notable figures are being stripped of their legacy verification while any regular user can pay for a blue tick via Twitter Blue.

“Billionaire took the blue tick like a big baby,” the duo said. “But Gav from the pub has one now so it kinda killed it ages back anyway Innit.”

Billionaire took the blue tick like a big baby. But Gav from the pub has one now so it kinda killed it ages back anyway Innit. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) April 20, 2023

Ricky Gervais, meanwhile, shared one of his famous bathtub selfies along with the caption: “My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not.”

A fan asked former Oasis guitarist Bonehead whether he would be signing up for Twitter Blue. “Never,” he replied. “I’m still me without a blue tick.”

Another musician to weigh in on the change was Tim Burgess, who reflected on the “rapid unscheduled disassembly” of his verified checkmark.

Additionally, the Charlatans frontman criticised Twitter for still using the word ‘verified’ on people’s profile – “as the account that has paid had ‘verified their phone number’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣”.

My blue tick has gone.

I’m not sure if I’m really me or not. pic.twitter.com/6ghPgfUSfX — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 20, 2023

Never. I’m still me without a blue tick — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 20, 2023

My verified tick has gone but I’m definitely still me 🤘 https://t.co/HMWoL65XrT — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 20, 2023

Worth noting (and maybe sharing, now that there are only verified ticks that have been paid for) pic.twitter.com/xh7S6Bi3Co — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 20, 2023

They still use the word verified – as the account that has paid had ‘verified their phone number’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SV7imO8Dxg — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 20, 2023

My verified tick just had a rapid unscheduled disassembly pic.twitter.com/wOJ4Xrb0ds — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 20, 2023

Filmmaker Duncan Jones – who is the son of David Bowie – talked about how easy it would now be for Twitter users to impersonate celebrities on the website after the change to the blue tick system.

“If a guy comes online tomorrow using my name, wearing a doggo avatar but with no blue tick… and they’re posting nonsensical ramblings about US & UK politics between dad jokes… well it’s probably still me, really,” he joked.

Later, Jones wrote: “I feel a little weird today… Like I don’t quite know who I am… I can’t quite put my tick on it.”

The Moon director also labelled Musk “a manipulative, papyrus-skinned bully” and a “massive bellend”.

If a guy comes online tomorrow using my name, wearing a doggo avatar but with no blue tick… and they’re posting nonsensical ramblings about US & UK politics between dad jokes…

well it’s probably still me, really. https://t.co/2l2R2Lh6o9 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 20, 2023

I too find EM a manipulative, papyrus-skinned bully & yet-

The sudden blossoming of Twitter space-experts shitting on what SpaceX achieved today, how they will learn from it & not understanding how Starship will massively accelerate humanity's exploration of space… annoy me. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 20, 2023

Abso-friggin-lutely!

When you think of all the incredibly hard working, brilliant people and ideas that come together to make a Space X or a Tesla work, and know that all of that gets dismissed because Elon is a massive bellend…

Frustrating. https://t.co/ZhJslPs7aa — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 20, 2023

From what I have read, it’s an old-time space program euphemism. Think of it as yet another meme Elon took and is driving into the ground. https://t.co/8RVZQP9gX3 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 20, 2023

I feel a little weird today…

Like I don’t quite know who I am…

I can’t quite put my tick on it. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 20, 2023

Charli XCX said that her newfound unverified status was “giving cunt”. The ‘Crash’ singer tweeted: “Officially no longer an officially verified artist. I love being unofficial and unverified. It’s very moi.”

In an apparent swipe at Musk, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos simply wrote: “Space Fanny.” Finneas said: “FINALLY got rid of the blue check.”

Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has also spoken out, as have the likes of Stephen King, Edgar Wright, Scott Mills, Sean Keaveny, Aisling Bea, Rylan, and And and Dec. See those reactions and many more below.

officially no longer an officially verified artist. i love being unofficial and unverified. it’s very moi. — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2023

unverified is giving cunt — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2023

Space Fanny — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) April 20, 2023

FINALLY got rid of the blue check — FINNEAS (@finneas) April 20, 2023

I figured my blue checkmark would be up in smoke my now. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) April 20, 2023

And just like that my blue check mark was gone. Adios my friend. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) April 20, 2023

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Am not blue about losing my tick… x — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 20, 2023

I wonder if there’s a web page telling @elonmusk how to remove all the blue ticks everyone is telling him to shove up his arse? pic.twitter.com/31AKCGslXy — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) April 20, 2023

Goodbye blue tick you were beautiful ☑️ — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) April 20, 2023

I am no longer verified, so I have no way of knowing if I am really me. I'm just going to have to look at myself in the mirror before I log on & say "ARE YOU A ROBOT? ARE YOU? JUST TELL ME!" — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 20, 2023

I was fine before the blue tick, and I’ll be fine after.

Onwards! — Kerry Godliman (@KerryAGodliman) April 20, 2023

It’s all ticking off! — antanddec (@antanddec) April 20, 2023

At least now I can tweet shit and say it wasn’t the real me 😍 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 20, 2023

i think i’m still shura? — shura (@shura) April 20, 2023

Ooh my blue tick has gone. But Gary Lineker still has his…

I’m starting to think I’m not Leicester’s favourite son… — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 20, 2023

Doja Cat recently spoke out about losing her blue tick on Twitter, arguing that paying for the symbol creates a “higher chance that you’re a complete loser”.

Many people have voiced their issues with Musk’s Twitter Blue scheme, including William Shatner.

“I’ve been [on Twitter] for 15 years giving my [time] and witty thoughts all for bupkis,” the actor said. “Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this? The Colombia Records & Tape Club?”

In response, Musk wrote: “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities IMO.”

Meanwhile, Jack Black said he wasn’t sure whether he was going to pay for Twitter Blue: “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it.”