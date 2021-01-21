Entertainment world reacts to the cancellation of Glastonbury 2021

Figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction to today’s news that Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis confirmed in a statement released this afternoon (January 21) that they have been forced to take another fallow year in 2021 – following the cancellation of their 2020 festival – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year,” the Eavises said. “We are so sorry to let you all down.”

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

Glastonbury’s organisers have extended their offer to those people who initially secured tickets for the axed 2020 festival to roll their £50 deposit over to next year to “guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022”.

The Eavises added in their statement that they were “very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022”, and thanked their fans and well-wishers for “your incredible continued support”.

While the line-up for Glastonbury 2021 hadn’t been announced prior to its cancellation, this year’s festival had been set to go ahead from June 23-27.

MP Julian Knight, who is chairing the DCMS committee that is overseeing an inquiry into the fate of music festivals during the pandemic, said on Twitter that today’s Glastonbury news was “devastating” for the festival industry.

“We have repeatedly called for ministers to act to protect our world-renowned festivals like this one with a government-backed insurance scheme. Our plea fell on deaf ears and now the chickens have come home to roost.

“The jewel in the crown will be absent but surely the government cannot ignore the message any longer – it must act now to save this vibrant and vital festivals sector.”

We have repeatedly called for Ministers to act to protect our world renowned festivals like this one with a Government-backed insurance scheme. Our plea fell on deaf ears and now the chickens have come home to roost. 2/ https://t.co/5dFj68VSSo — Julian Knight MP (@julianknight15) January 21, 2021

Today’s cancellation announcement has been met with great sadness among fans of the festival, with the likes of Annie Mac, Caitlin Moran and Rob da Bank all sharing their reaction to the news.

You can see a selection of the reactions to Glastonbury 2021’s cancellation below.

sending love to Michael, Emily and the huge team who help to produce @glastonbury every year. 😢 https://t.co/ldHqmoRi3G — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) January 21, 2021

This is such sad news – and also slightly frustrating that there was no government help to ensure Britain's greatest cultural soft-power event, broadcast to the entire nation, with a medically-prescribed headline set from Paul McCartney, in a post lockdown summer. Sigh. https://t.co/LjS4pbVKM0 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 21, 2021

Very sad to see Glastonbury is not taking place this year. As well as a blow to customers, the whole team behind it and artists, I cannot but help think it's yet another blow to the thousands of freelancers who work it. They will be back next year, bigger, bolder and stronger. — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) January 21, 2021

So gutted that @glastonbury is not happening this year… bugger for you guys who bought tickets but pls spare a thought for Michael, Emily and Nick who will be devastated and all the crew and team who depend on it happening… sad times — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) January 21, 2021

Glastonbury is as much a TV event as it is a festival, so it'll be interesting to see if they try to recreate the festival like they did last time. You also wonder whether broadcasters will have another difficult Summer, with hundreds of hours to fill again. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 21, 2021

Gutted. Thinking of everyone that works on this slice of summer magic. Roll on 2022 🤞 https://t.co/ahBr5DLiNT — Georgie Rogers (@GeorgieRogers) January 21, 2021

Can’t say I’m surprised glasto had to cancel.

I can’t see UK arena / festival live shows coming back till 2022/23 I would love this tweet to be wrong but realistically that’s how its looking 💔💔💔💔💔💔 — lauren faith (@laurenkfaith) January 21, 2021

Speaking to NME earlier this month, a host of festival bosses, gig promoters and scientists discussed the prospect of live music and festivals returning this summer.

Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, warned that the necessary level of vaccination might not be reached until the end of summer.

Dr Head told NME: “We’d want a bare minimum of 50% of the population to be vaccinated [before festivals can happen], but probably more like 60%. That would probably take us towards the end of the summer at around August or September.

“If you were planning something very large like Glastonbury, I’d probably be waiting until next year for sure.”