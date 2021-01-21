Festivals

Entertainment world reacts to the cancellation of Glastonbury 2021

The festival has been axed for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Moore
Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Picture: Getty)

Figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction to today’s news that Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis confirmed in a statement released this afternoon (January 21) that they have been forced to take another fallow year in 2021 – following the cancellation of their 2020 festival – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year,” the Eavises said. “We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Glastonbury’s organisers have extended their offer to those people who initially secured tickets for the axed 2020 festival to roll their £50 deposit over to next year to “guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022”.

The Eavises added in their statement that they were “very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022”, and thanked their fans and well-wishers for “your incredible continued support”.

While the line-up for Glastonbury 2021 hadn’t been announced prior to its cancellation, this year’s festival had been set to go ahead from June 23-27.

Glastonbury Festival (Picture: Getty)

MP Julian Knight, who is chairing the DCMS committee that is overseeing an inquiry into the fate of music festivals during the pandemic, said on Twitter that today’s Glastonbury news was “devastating” for the festival industry.

“We have repeatedly called for ministers to act to protect our world-renowned festivals like this one with a government-backed insurance scheme. Our plea fell on deaf ears and now the chickens have come home to roost.

“The jewel in the crown will be absent but surely the government cannot ignore the message any longer – it must act now to save this vibrant and vital festivals sector.”

Today’s cancellation announcement has been met with great sadness among fans of the festival, with the likes of Annie Mac, Caitlin Moran and Rob da Bank all sharing their reaction to the news.

You can see a selection of the reactions to Glastonbury 2021’s cancellation below.

 

Speaking to NME earlier this month, a host of festival bosses, gig promoters and scientists discussed the prospect of live music and festivals returning this summer.

Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, warned that the necessary level of vaccination might not be reached until the end of summer.

Dr Head told NME: “We’d want a bare minimum of 50% of the population to be vaccinated [before festivals can happen], but probably more like 60%. That would probably take us towards the end of the summer at around August or September.

“If you were planning something very large like Glastonbury, I’d probably be waiting until next year for sure.”

