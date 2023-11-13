Entertainment world reacts to David Cameron returning to cabinet after Suella Braverman sacking

Figures from the entertainment world have shared their thoughts on David Cameron returning to cabinet in the wake of Suella Braverman’s sacking as Home Secretary.

The former Prime Minister has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a new cabinet reshuffle by Rishi Sunak.

Reacting to the appointment, Cassetteboy mocked Cameron writing: “It’s not the first time he’s had a pig job, er, BIG job,” and shared their previous mash up of ‘Gettin’ Piggy With It’ – a remake of Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’. The skit was in reference to allegations that Cameron once put his penis in a dead pig.

Dub Pistols reacted angrily to the appointment. “One of the most vile women in politics finally sacked and then they bring back David Cameron, The Conservatives have clearly run out of ideas,” they wrote.

Armando Iannucci also criticised Sunak over the appointment, writing: “Return of Cameron is beginning of Sunak’s ‘And Brexit Was All A Dream’ Strategy,” in reference to the problems caused since Brexit was passed and how the former PM campaigned and failed to stop Brexit happening.

Many politicians also reacted angrily to his appointment with Green MP Caroline Lucas writing: “Appointing reckless #Brexit referendum instigator Cameron as Foreign Sec is a democratic embarrassment. If Sunak can’t even find one of his 350 MPs to take on one of the most important jobs in Govt, why on earth should this party be governing at all? We need a #GeneralElectionNow.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant added: “I don’t see how appointing Cameron helps Sunak form a government of integrity and professionalism (Greensill) or represent change (when his FS is the living embodiment of their 13 years in power).”

A clip of Danny Dyer calling Cameron a “twat” over his failure to stop Brexit has also been widely shared on social media.

Cameron’s appointment comes after Home Secretary Braverman was sacked after provoking widespread condemnation for an article she wrote in The Times, accusing the police of “playing favourites” with left-wing groups over right-wing and national activists.

It was the latest in a string of controversial remarks including her claiming being homeless was a “lifestyle choice”.