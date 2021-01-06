News Music News

Entertainment world reacts to Democrats closing in on victory in crucial Georgia Senate runoff election

Democrats could regain control of the US Senate if Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both emerge victorious

By Sam Moore
Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock (L) and Jon Ossoff bump elbows during an outdoor drive-in rally on December 5, 2020 in Conyers, Georgia. Ossoff and Warnock face Republican candidates Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election that will take place January 5th. (Picture: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Figures from across the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the hotly contested US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, where the Democrats look set to clinch victory.

Two Senate seats are up for grabs in these special run-offs, with overall control of the chamber for the next two years within the Democrats’ reach if they manage to win both elections and split the Senate 50-50.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would then have the casting vote in the Senate, enabling President-elect Joe Biden to push through his agenda when he enters the White House on January 20.

joe biden georgia
President-elect Joe Biden (C) along with democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff (L) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (R) greet supporters during a campaign rally the day before their runoff election in the parking lot of Centerparc Stadium January 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democrat Raphael Warnock is currently projected to unseat his Republican rival Kelly Loeffler in the Senate special runoff, with 98% of the vote having been counted from Georgia’s 159 counties at the time of writing.

The general election runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue is tighter, although a number of media outlets have either put Ossoff in the lead or called the race in his favour. Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling told CNN yesterday (January 5) that the final results are expected by lunchtime local time today (about 17:00 GMT).

Democrats have not won a Senate race in Georgia in 20 years, but Biden’s victory in the state in November’s presidential election has boosted the party’s fortunes.

Warnock, who will become the first Black senator for the state of Georgia and only the 11th Black senator in US history if he is elected, claimed victory in the early hours of this morning (January 6) and paid tribute to his mother Verlene.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said. “Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Figures from the world of entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the Senate runoffs on social media, including the likes of Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike, Will & Grace star Debra Messing and Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright.

