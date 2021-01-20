Entertainment world reacts to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

A host of stars from across the world of entertainment have reacted to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th US president.

Making his first official speech as president today (January 20), Biden said that “democracy has prevailed” in the US.

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” he told the crowd.

Actress Amy Schumer took to her Instagram page to praise everyone who voted for Biden and thanked the likes of Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry, Sacha Baron Cohen and Alicia Keys for their support.

“Emotional day. Everyone who used their personal power and energy to fight for this I see you,” she wrote.

Actress Zoe Saldana added: “My heart is full right now. Hope restored. A time for renewal indeed! #InaugurationDay.”

She continued: “I will be a president for ALL Americans”~ President Joe Biden #mypresident @JoeBiden @POTUS.”

Lady Gaga who performed at Biden’s swearing-in ceremony tweeted afterwards: “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

Earlier, former president Barack Obama and a host of celebrities hailed Biden’s inauguration and the end of Donald Trump‘s reign.

Obama posted a picture of himself and Biden and wrote: “Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time.”

Mark Ruffalo added: “He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays.”

He continued: “We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also offered his congratulations, adding: “I’m rooting for you ⁦

@JoeBiden. Your success is the country’s success.”

Jason Isaacs also shared his thoughts. “If you’re not watching the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris you’re missing out on a moment of much needed hope in the world,” he wrote. “Enormous challenges face them but they’re good, smart and dedicated people intent on improving lives. What a contrast.”

Bebe Rexha also hailed Biden’s inauguration. “Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey took to her Instagram page to praise Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as vice president.

She wrote: “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @kamalaharris 🇺🇸.”

Katy Perry also shared a video of Harris speech with heart above it.