Entries open for Vans’ Musicians Wanted 2021 competition

Entries are open for Vans’ Musicians Wanted competition for 2021, with submissions accepted until July 23.

The contest will give emerging artists from across the world and from all genres the chance to get their hands on some prizes that could have a big impact on their journeys. Up for grabs are Vans products, gear from guitar company Kramer, a premium TuneCore prize pack, global music distribution, Spotify playlisting and more.

Winners will also have the opportunity to share the stage with Yungblud at his headline shows in January 2022.

New acts from across Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region are all eligible to enter Musicians Wanted 2021, with no restrictions on genre. Submissions will be judged by an expert panel comprised of rapper Denzel Curry, Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter to the stars Julia Michaels, and 88rising’s founder Sean Miyashiro, and Yungblud.

The top five finalists from each region will perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert series in September 2021. Regional grand prize winners will also be selected and will receive Vans products, gear from Kramer, global music distribution, and playlisting on both Spotify and Apple Music.

To enter, submit your own original music on the Vans Musicians Wanted website before the closing date of July 23.

The 2020 edition of the competition saw over 22,000 artist submissions. Last year’s Musicians Wanted winners included UK rapper and producer JoeJas, Argentinian singer-songwriter Lucia Tacchetti and Korean experimental rock group numnum.