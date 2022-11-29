Ents world reacts to England’s 3-0 win over Wales at Qatar World Cup

Figures from the entertainment and music world have been sharing their reaction after England went through to the last 16 in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Wales 3-0.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s side went through to the knockout phase while Wales went out and finished bottom of Group B.

Following England’s victory, Stormzy was one of the first to congratulate England with particular praise for Rashford. “Big Marcus” he tweeted following the Manchester United striker’s two goals.

Piers Morgan also hailed the forward declaring that Rashford was “on fire in 2nd half”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised both sides despite the result. “Well done England on a strong performance and for progressing to the knockout stages. Rob Page’s team have inspired millions across Wales and beyond. They can also be very proud tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mythic Quest star and joint owner of Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney expressed his sadness at Wales going out.

“Wales is going home. But at least they get to go home to Wales. Diolch and see you soon!” he wrote.

Actor Michael Sheen also said it was a “privilege to support” Wales during the World Cup.

He added: “DIOLCH CYMRU! What a privilege to support you @Cymru. Thank you for giving us the chance to take part in a World Cup. You brought us all together and make us proud always.”

The 2022 World Cup kicked off earlier this month but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused a backlash.

In the run-up to the tournament beginning, Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was to perform at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart revealed that he also turned down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations for moral reasons.

Meanwhile Morgan Freeman was heavily criticised for helping to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Last week, Welsh football fans also claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA. In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.

FIFA have since said they would allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn.

The news came after it was announced that England and Wales would no longer wear ‘OneLove’ armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture to support LGBT+ rights, but has now seen teams threatened with sanctions by FIFA for wearing them. At their match with Japan, the German team protested by wearing rainbows on their boots and training kit and covering their mouths in a team photo.