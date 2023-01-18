Epik High announce new album ‘Strawberry’ dropping February

Epik High have announced the title and release date of their forthcoming new album.

The hip-hop trio took to Twitter earlier today (January 18) to confirm their new record will be called ‘Strawberry’ and it will be released on February 1 at 6pm KST (9am GMT).

The band also shared artwork for the record, which you can view below and they have added an extra date to their forthcoming UK/European tour at the MIK Festival in Paris on February 18.

It comes after frontman Tablo confirmed that a new album was on the way last week.

🍓 Epik High’s new album <Strawberry>

Global release: 2023.02.01 6pm KST (1am PST) RT, ❤️ & comment to win a signed CD pic.twitter.com/n4ap3Vtxwh — tablo (@blobyblo) January 18, 2023

“Epik High is working on a new album,” Tablo wrote in English at the time, alongside a Korean translation. “[Talk to you soon].”

Tablo’s announcement comes a little under a year since the trio dropped their last record, the 12-track studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ in February 2022. It was led by title track ‘Gray So Gray’, which reunited them with Younha, and included two singles initially released in 2021: ‘Face ID’ and ‘Rain Song’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote at the tim: “A light in the darkness and a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life, it’s an album that should be remembered for a long time to come.”

In the meantime, Epik High’s upcoming UK, Europe and North American ‘All Time High’ tour will kick off in Manchester on February 6, followed by several concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe Late February will take the band across the US and Canada.

View the full list of stops and the new date in Paris below.

FEBRUARY

6 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

7 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline

9 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center

12 – London, Troxy

13 – Munich, Backstage Werk

15 – Frankfurt, Zoom

18 – Paris, MIK Festival

26 – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park

27 – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre

MARCH

2 – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena

5 – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

6 – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live

8 – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

9 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

13 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

15 – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom

16 – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom

18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

19 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore

21 – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS

23 – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY

24 – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall

26 – Chicago, Illinois, Radius

28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

30 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

APRIL

1 – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre

2 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex

4 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

6 – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

8 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

9 – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live

11 – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall

14 – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea