NewsMusic News

Epik High announce 2022 tour of Asia and Australia

The Korean hip-hop group will perform in Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Bangkok and Jakarta – with more stops to be announced

By Karen Gwee
Epik High performing at Coachella 2022
Epik High performing at Coachella 2022. Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Epik High have announced an Asia Pacific tour that so far spans five stops in Southeast Asia and Australia.

This July, the Korean hip-hop group will head to Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok and Jakarta for the Epik High Is Here Tour, they announced today (May 14). A tour poster hints at four more stops that have yet to be revealed.

The tour will kick off in Singapore on July 9 then head to Australia for stops in Melbourne (July 11) and Sydney (July 12). The group will then fly back to Southeast Asia to perform in Bangkok, Thailand and then Jakarta, Indonesia. Ticketing details have yet to be announced, but you can see the full list of dates and venues below.

Advertisement

Epik High have just concluded a sold-out tour of North America – which included a set at Coachella – and are in the midst of a four-night concert series at Seoul’s Blue Square.

In February, Epik High released their 10th album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, which NME pronounced “a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life” in a five-star review.

Epik High’s Tablo told NME that the album features some of his rawest lyricism. “I’ve always been personal about problems, but I’ve always kind of hidden behind metaphors and poetic expressions,” he told writer Tanu I. Raj. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this explicit in what I’m feeling or what I’m thinking or whatever I went through.”

Epik High’s 2022 Asia Pacific tour dates are:

JULY
Saturday 9 – Singapore, Marina Bay Sands
Monday 11 – Melbourne, Australia, The Forum
Tuesday 12 – Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theater
Thursday 14 – Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall
Saturday 16 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

Advertisement
Advertisement