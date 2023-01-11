Epik High are working on a new album, Tablo confirms

Epik High frontman Tablo has confirmed that a new album from the trio is underway.

The veteran Korean-American musician took to his personal Twitter page yesterday (January 10) to announce that a new project from the hip-hop trio – completed by Tukutz and Mithra Jin – is in the works. “Epik High is working on a new album,” Tablo wrote in English, alongside a Korean translation. “[Talk to you soon].”

While details about the new record remain scarce at the time of publication, Tablo had hinted at new music in December 2022 when they announced the UK, Europe and North America legs of their ongoing ‘All Time High’ world tour. “A new tour means new _____,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

fans have noted several past tweets from Tablo suggesting that the as-yet-untitled project has been in the works since as early as October 2022. At the time, Tablo tweeted: “Wrote 16 songs in 3 days. No exaggeration. All of them are [fire].”

The rapper also shared that same month several cryptic photos of what seems to be a recording studio, one of which included the band’s name written on a white board. He captioned the tweet with “work in progress”.

Tablo’s announcement comes a little under a year since the trio dropped their last record, the 12-track studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ in February 2022. It was led by title track ‘Gray So Gray’, which reunited them with Younha, and included two singles initially released in 2021: ‘Face ID’ and ‘Rain Song’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “A light in the darkness and a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life, it’s an album that should be remembered for a long time to come.”

In the meantime, Epik High’s upcoming UK, Europe and North American ‘All Time High’ tour will kick off in Manchester on February 6, followed by several concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe, as well as a secret show on an unspecified mid-February date. Late February will take the band across the US and Canada. View the full list of stops and ticket info here.