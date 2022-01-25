Epik High finally reveal release date for ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have announced a release date for their much-anticipated album, ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’.

At 12 midnight earlier today (January 25), frontman Tablo revealed that their long-awaited record ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’, will released on Valentine’s Day (February 14) at 6pm KST.

“Starting fresh with a new note,” Tablo wrote. More details about the upcoming album, such as the tracklist and more, are expected to be released in the following weeks. Last year, the group released two singles, ‘Rain Song’ and ‘Face ID’, which might be included in the forthcoming record.

Earlier this month, Coachella announced that the K-hip-hop group would be part of the festival’s comeback lineup. Epik High – which comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – will be performing on Coachella 2022’s two Friday dates, both of which will also mark the final dates in Epik High’s previously announced North American tour.

“Coachella added to Epik High’s North America Tour? Dream came true,” said the trio in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “The last two years were tough for everyone, so we’re gonna go 1,000% to make the crowd forget the world and enjoy themselves.”

‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’ will act as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’, the first half of their 10th studio album. That project had featured collaborations with South Korean R&B and hip-hop acts, including CL and Zico on the hit song ‘Rosario’, Heize on ‘Based On The True Story’ and B.I on ‘Acceptance Speech’.