Epik High, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi tease new single ‘Screen Time’

K-hop-hip trio Epik High have teased their new single, ‘Screen Time’, a collaboration with Hoshi of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN.

READ MORE: 10 essential Epik High songs

Epik High dropped a brand-new teaser for ‘Screen Time’ yesterday, revealing that SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi will feature on the upcoming single. It’ll be the first collaboration between the K-hip-hop trio and the K-pop idol.

‘Screen Time’ will be released on November 1 at 6pm KST. It’ll also drop alongside a music video, which Epik High’s Tablo has since teased as “amazing” on Twitter.

Advertisement

the official MV is amazing btw 😉 https://t.co/fpXgy6Evg9 — tablo (@blobyblo) October 27, 2023

‘Screen Time’ will be Epik High’s second release of 2023, following their February EP ‘Strawberry’. That project had featured collaborations with K-pop stars such as MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, GOT7‘s Jackson Wang and more.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Strawberry’, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj said that the trio “reiterate their renewed, mature ethos” on the EP, calling it an “irreverent, bite-sized beginning to a new chapter”.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently made a comeback with their 11th mini-album, ‘Seventeeth Heaven’. Prior to the project’s release, the boyband made K-pop history by accumulating a record number of pre-orders, with over 5.2million record sold before release.

In other K-pop news, Bae Suzy has opened up about her wish to retire from the industry, saying it might happen “at any time”. She added: “My current project could be my very last”.

Advertisement

At the same time, Big Bang member G-Dragon has denied allegations of drug use that have been levied against him: “I’ve never used drugs.” His statement comes a day after the K-pop idol was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.