NewsMusic News

Epik High, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi tease new single ‘Screen Time’

The song comes out in November

By Puah Ziwei
epik high tablo seventeen hoshi
L-R: Epik High's Tablo in 2016, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi in 2023. Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

K-hop-hip trio Epik High have teased their new single, ‘Screen Time’, a collaboration with Hoshi of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN.

Epik High dropped a brand-new teaser for ‘Screen Time’ yesterday, revealing that SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi will feature on the upcoming single. It’ll be the first collaboration between the K-hip-hop trio and the K-pop idol.

‘Screen Time’ will be released on November 1 at 6pm KST. It’ll also drop alongside a music video, which Epik High’s Tablo has since teased as “amazing” on Twitter.

‘Screen Time’ will be Epik High’s second release of 2023, following their February EP ‘Strawberry’. That project had featured collaborations with K-pop stars such as MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, GOT7‘s Jackson Wang and more.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Strawberry’NME‘s Tanu I. Raj said that the trio “reiterate their renewed, mature ethos” on the EP, calling it an “irreverent, bite-sized beginning to a new chapter”.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently made a comeback with their 11th mini-album, ‘Seventeeth Heaven’. Prior to the project’s release, the boyband made K-pop history by accumulating a record number of pre-orders, with over 5.2million record sold before release.

In other K-pop news, Bae Suzy has opened up about her wish to retire from the industry, saying it might happen “at any time”. She added: “My current project could be my very last”.

At the same time, Big Bang member G-Dragon has denied allegations of drug use that have been levied against him: “I’ve never used drugs.” His statement comes a day after the K-pop idol was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

