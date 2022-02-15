Epik High’s Tablo says his love for BTS “knows no bounds”

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High has voiced his appreciation for BTS and their leader RM.

On the evening of Valentine’s Day (February 14), BTS’ leader RM shared several screenshots on Instagram Stories of himself listening to ‘Gray So Gray’ and ‘BRB’, two songs from Epik High’s new studio album, which dropped on the same day.

“Oh they’re here..,” he captioned on a screenshot ‘Gray So Gray’, which is the lead single of the new record. In the Instagram Story, Rm also tagged the members of Epik High and featuring vocalist Younha.

A fan soon posted a screenshot of RM’s Instagram Story on Twitter, which was later noticed by the Korean-Canadian musician. He later quote-tweeted the screenshot, along with a message of admiration to the boyband. “Always appreciated. My love for RM and BTS also knows no bounds,” he wrote.

Always appreciated. My love for RM and BTS also knows no bounds 🚀 https://t.co/c5zuyB0sfK — tablo (@blobyblo) February 14, 2022

The two acts have shown love for one another several times in the past, with several members of BTS previously revealing that they had been inspired by Epik High in their youth.

Last June, the boyband had also posted that they were listening to the trio’s single ‘Rain Song’, which had been released in the same month. Their tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Thinking of the past”, with a cryptic hashtag “#070809”.

Tablo later spoke about BTS’ support during an appearance on the SBS radio programme Cultwo Show. “The members all share the same account, so I don’t know who uploaded the photo, but it showed that they were listening to the song,” he said. “We’re close with RM and Suga. Back when we weren’t close, they came to visit us in our waiting room. We became friends then.”