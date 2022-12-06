Epik High announce UK, Europe and North America dates for 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour

Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have announced dates and cities for their 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour of UK, Europe and North America – find the full list of stops and ticket info below.

On December 6, the trio took to social media to announce their ‘All Time High’ tour, which will take place across the UK, Europe and North America from February 2023. The tour will kick off in Manchester on February 6, followed by several concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe, as well as a secret show on an unspecified mid-February date.

Epik High will then head to North America in late February, beginning with a show in San Diego, California and a string of concerts across the US and the Canadian cities of Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver spanning the next two months.

Tickets to Epik High’s ‘All Time High’ tour go on sale via Ticketmaster on December 9 (Friday) at 10AM local time for each city.

The dates and venues for Epik High’s ‘All Time High’ tour are:

February 2023

6, Monday – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

7, Tuesday – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline

9, Thursday – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center

Unknown secret show date

26, Sunday – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park

27, Monday – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre

March 2023

2, Thursday – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena

5, Sunday – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

6, Monday – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live

8, Wednesday – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

9, Thursday – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live

11, Saturday – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

13, Monday – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

15, Wednesday – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom

16, Thursday – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom

18, Saturday – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

19, Sunday – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore

21, Tuesday – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS

23, Thursday – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY

24, Friday – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall

26, Sunday – Chicago, Illinois, Radius

28, Tuesday – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

30, Thursday – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

April 2023

1, Saturday – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre

2, Sunday – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex

4, Tuesday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5, Wednesday – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

6, Thursday – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

8, Saturday – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

9, Sunday – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live

11, Tuesday – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall

14, Friday – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea

Epik High have more plans for 2023 beyond the tour, group leader Tablo said on Twitter: “Europe & North America are only the beginning. 2023 will be insane.” He also appeared to tease new music. “A new tour means new ___,” he tweeted shortly after the announcement. Their last release was their February 2022 studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’.

News of Epik High’s ‘All Time High’ tour arrives just nine months after the trio’s successful North American leg of their ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour. However, the upcoming European concerts will be their first in the region since 2019.

The hip-hip trio are currently on the Asia-Pacific leg of their ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour, with their most recent concert being in Taipei, Taiwan on December 4. Tablo had previously teased more tour stops, though these have yet to be announced.

Tablo also appeared on BTS leader RM’s solo album ‘Indigo’, which was released last week, on the song ‘All Day’.