Erasure announce remix album and share brand new song ‘Secrets’

Erasure have announced they’re releasing ‘The Neon Remixed’, a companion album to their 2020 LP, ‘The Neon’.

The new LP, which is set to arrive on CD and limited-edition double coloured vinyl starting July 30 via Mute Records, is mostly compiled of re-workings from producers like Octo Octa, OMD’s Paul Humphreys, and Gareth Jones.

However, to accompany the announcement, the synth-pop duo have shared a brand new original track called ‘Secrets’. You can listen to it below.

See the tracklists for ‘The Neon Remixed’ below:

Vinyl Tracklist:

A1. ‘Secrets’

A2. ‘Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)’ (Hifi Sean Remix)

A3. ‘Nerves of Steel’ (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)

B1. ‘Fallen Angel’ (Saint Remix)

B2. ‘No Point in Tripping’ (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)

B3. ‘Shot A Satellite’ (GRN Extended Remix)

C1. ‘Tower of Love’ (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)

C2. ‘Diamond Lies’ (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)

C3. ‘New Horizons’ (Matt Pop Extended Remix)

D1. ‘Careful What I Try to Do’ (Brixxtone Extended Remix)

D2. ‘Kid You’re Not Alone’ (Theo Kottis Remix)

D3. ‘Nerves Of Steel’ (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)

CD Tracklist:

CD 1

01. ‘Secrets’

02. ‘Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)’ (Hifi Sean Remix)

03. ‘Nerves of Steel’ (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)

04. ‘Fallen Angel’ (Saint Remix)

05. ‘No Point in Tripping’ (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)

06. ‘Shot A Satellite’ (GRN Extended Remix)

07. ‘Tower of Love’ (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)

08. ‘Diamond Lies’ (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)

09. ‘New Horizons’ (Matt Pop Extended Remix)

10. ‘Careful What I Try to Do’ (Brixxtone Extended Remix)

11. ‘Kid You’re Not Alone’ (Theo Kottis Remix)

CD 2

01. ‘Secrets’ (Kim Ann Foxman’s Heaven Mix)

02. ‘No Point in Tripping’ (Can Love Be Synth Remix)

03. ‘Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)’ (Hifi Sean Dub)

04. ‘Careful What I Try to Do’ (Brixxtone Synthwave Dub)

05. ‘Nerves Of Steel’ (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)

06. ‘Kid You’re Not Alone’ (Paul Humphreys Remix)

07. ‘Secrets’ (Octo Octa’s Psychedelic Visions Disco Dub)

Meanwhile, Erasure will head out on a UK tour in October, starting in Glasgow and ending in Brighton. You can get tickets here.