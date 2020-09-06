Eric Burdon says Donald Trump’s use of ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ “suits him so perfectly”

Eric Burdon, the former frontman for The Animals, has spoken out about Donald Trump‘s use of ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ at a recent event.

The song, which was made famous by the English rock band when they released a version of the old folk standard in 1964, was played over a speaker system on Wednesday (September 2) at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina as Air Force One taxied down the runway.

Burdon, who sang the song in his signature deep-voice, has responded to Trump’s use of the song, saying he didn’t grant permission for the song to be used.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black mask, sporting the word “vote” across the front of it, Burdon wrote: “Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day…A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly! Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be.”

He added: “#WeGottaGetOutofThisPlace. This is my answer #vote #saveourdemocracy #bidenharris2020.”

See Burdon’s post below:

The former Animals frontman isn’t the only one to condemn the president’s use of their music. Linkin Park, Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Neil Young and R.E.M. have all called Tump out for using their songs without permission.

In June, The Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump if he continues to use the band’s music at his campaign rallies.

Meanwhile, TikTok are suing Donald Trump following a recent order from the Trump administration to ban the app in the US.