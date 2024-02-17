Éric Cantona announces debut live album ‘Cantona sings Eric – First Tour Ever’

Éric Cantona has announced the release of his first ever live album, ‘Cantona Sings Éric – First Tour Ever’, to be released on March 29.

The football icon made his debut tour in 2023, and this live album will draw 17 tracks from multiple dates of the run of shows, and will feature many of the songs from his debut EP, as well as ‘I Love You So Much’, his love letter to Manchester United fans. Pre-order the album here.

The album’s lead single is ‘The Friends We Lost’, recorded live at the Alhambra in Geneva in March 2023. Check out the track below.

Speaking about his decision to enter the music sphere, Cantona has said: “Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before. During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape”

Cantona is set to play another round of UK and Ireland shows in April, starting in Dublin’s Liberty Hall on April 10, and wrapping up in Manchester’s Palace Theatre on April 20. Remaining tickets are available here.

The retired Manchester United legend first teased a career in music last year, going on to release debut EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ and play his first live shows.

Comprised of four songs, Cantona’s debut EP sees the former footballer channel inspiration from music heavyweights including Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

“J’écris pour exister car il n’existe que moi pour écrire ainsi…writing is a way for me to exist, as only my existence can result in writing this way,” he said of the release.

The former football star also recently suggested that The Rolling Stones should support him at his live shows.