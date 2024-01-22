Eric Cantona announces UK tour for spring 2024

Eric Cantona has announced more live shows for the spring as he continues the launch of his musical career – see the new dates below.

The retired Manchester United legend first teased a career in music last year, going on to release debut EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ and play his first live shows.

Now, he will return to the stage in April for gigs beginning in Dublin and ending in Manchester 10 days later.

Advertisement

The run will include a London gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire and shows in Newcastle, Leeds and more.

See the full run of dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am GMT on Friday, January 26.

Eric Cantona 2024 UK and Ireland tour:

APRIL 2024

10 – Dublin, Liberty Hall

12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

13 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

18 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

20 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

Comprised of four songs, Cantona’s debut EP sees the former footballer channel inspiration from music heavyweights including Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

“J’écris pour exister car il n’existe que moi pour écrire ainsi…writing is a way for me to exist, as only my existence can result in writing this way,” he said of the release.

Advertisement

“Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before,” he added.

“During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape.”

In other Eric Cantona news, the former football star recently suggested that The Rolling Stones should support him at his live shows.