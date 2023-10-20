Eric Cantona: “I am a headliner – maybe The [Rolling] Stones can support me”

Eric Cantona has suggested that The Rolling Stones should support him at one of his live shows following the launch of his music career.

The former Manchester United icon released his debut, four-track EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ today (October 20) via Decca.

Cantona announced that he had set his sights on a musical venture back in May, when he teased the single ‘The Friends We Lost’ ahead of sharing the song in full the following month.

The ex-professional footballer has since described his new life as an artist as the next best thing from being on the pitch. “If you have a dream it should be a big dream,” he explained.

“I’ve done sport, cinema, but I think after sport the closest thing is singing live on stage.”

During a new interview with BBC News, Cantona was asked which artists he would consider opening for as a support act, with the outlet noting that he is “just starting out”. He responded: “I do not understand what you mean.”

The interviewer then attempted to “explain musical hierarchy” to Cantona.