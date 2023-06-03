Éric Cantona releases debut single ‘The Friends We Lost’

French actor and former professional footballer Éric Cantona has turned his hand to music with his debut single ‘The Friends We Lost’.

Written and composed by Cantona himself, ‘The Friends We Lost’ is a melancholy ballad using guitar, piano and strings, which reminisces, as the title suggests, about times with the friends who are no longer around.

“When I’m asked how I’d like to be reincarnated, I always say: as an eagle. The lyrics are meant for this eagle, I ask it how it feels in full flight, surrounded by silence and the wholeness,” said Cantona in a press release. “Of course, I could have been more specific, given the names of close ones I’d lost, but it wouldn’t have allowed the listener to make it his own, and relate to it as part of his own story. I wanted to express this feeling that overwhelms me at times, that I hadn’t enjoyed those good moments spent with friends and family intensely enough.

Explaining why he chose to pursue music at this point in his life, he said: “Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before. During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape”.

Check out ‘The Friends We Lost’ below:

Another single, ‘Tu Me Diras’, whose lyrics are in French, will be released on June 16.

Cantona previously contributed lyrics to Lady Sir, a duo formed by his wife, actress and singer Rachida Brakni and Gaëtan Roussel.

In addition, Cantona will be playing three intimate shows in Manchester, London and Dublin in October.

“Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues,” he said. “I’ll be starting in Manchester, because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much. For the football of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

OCTOBER

26 – Manchester, Stoller Hall

28 – London, Bloomsbury Theatre

31 – Dublin, Liberty Hall