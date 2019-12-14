Eric Cantona sings along to Liam Gallagher’s ‘Once’, his “song of the year”

Eric Cantona has uploaded a video of himself singing along to ‘Once’ by Liam Gallagher, with the former Manchester United legend stating the song is his favourite of 2019.

Posting on Instagram, Cantona can be seen tapping his foot along to the song. As the camera pans up, the ex-footballer is revealed to be singing along with his eyes closed, before finally pointing to the camera as the final word of the chorus is sung.

“When two Manchester legends meet,” he captioned the video. “« Once » my song of the year!” Watch the clip below.

Despite famously being a huge Manchester City fan, Gallagher himself received the praise warmly with a couple of social media posts of his own on Twitter.

Eric cantona you are BIBLICAL brother c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 14, 2019

Eric Cantona C’mon you know Biblical LG x https://t.co/NzmDYgPdD5 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 14, 2019

The former Oasis frontman is currently touring Australia, and hit out after his show in Melbourne on Wednesday (December 11) was cut short due to the venue enforcing a “tight curfew”.

Gallagher was playing at the city’s Margaret Court Arena as part of his ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ tour.

After returning to the stage for an encore, which began with Oasis track ‘Acquiesce’, organisers pulled the plug as Gallagher was mid-way through ‘Supersonic’. Airing his frustrations on Twitter, LG said of the mishap: “Well that was a load of wank getting cut off last song we weren’t that bad I’ve heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it. “Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG x”