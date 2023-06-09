Eric Clapton announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Eric Clapton will once again tour the UK and Ireland next year.

The legendary guitarist and musician took to social media earlier this week (June 6) to announce the tour, which will see him perform six shows across the UK and Ireland in May 2024.

ERIC CLAPTON ANNOUNCES LIMITED UK & IRELAND TOUR FOR 2024! Thu 9 May – NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

Sat 11 May – LIVERPOOL M & S Bank Arena

Mon 13 May – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Thur 16 May – DUBLIN 3Arena

Mon 20 & Tue 21 May – LONDON Royal Albert Hall pic.twitter.com/SJA5trGja7 — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) June 6, 2023

Over the course of his tour, Clapton will perform at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena, the 3Arena in Dublin, and three shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London. While only two Royal Albert shows have been listed on social media, a third date has been confirmed via Clapton’s official website.

In a follow-up tweet, Clapton confirmed that tickets to the 2023 UK and Ireland tour go on sale today (June 9) at 10am local time. Tickets to the Newcastle, Dublin and London dates can be purchased on Ticketmaster, while passes the other shows will be available on See Tickets.

Eric Clapton’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

May 09 – Utilita Arena Newcastle – Newcastle, United Kingdom

May 11 – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Liverpool, United Kingdom

May 13 – Resorts World Arena – Birmingham, United Kingdom

May 16 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

May 20 – Royal Albert Hall – London, United Kingdom

May 21 – Royal Albert Hall – London, United Kingdom

May 23 – Royal Albert Hall – London, United Kingdom

Eric Clapton most recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall in May, albeit for two back-to-back tribute concerts to the late Jeff Beck. Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry were among the other musicians who came performed at the tribute concerts.

In 2022, Eric Clapton played two nights at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his UK and European headline tour. He was later forced to postpone two of the dates on the stint after contracting COVID-19.