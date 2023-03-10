Eric Clapton announces all-star Jeff Beck tribute concerts at Royal Albert Hall

Eric Clapton has announced a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall – find all the details below.

The special shows are due to take place at the historic London venue on May 22 and 23, and will “honour the memory and artistry” of Beck, who died suddenly on January 10 aged 78.

Clapton is set to be joined at the gigs by a host of “colleagues and friends”, including Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Gary Clark Jr and Joss Stone. Also scheduled to appear are Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from Jeff Beck’s live band.

Advertisement

Per a press release, surplus income from the two concerts will be donated to Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

The final list of artists will be finalised. Artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part are Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Gary Clark Jr & Derek Trucks. — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) March 10, 2023

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (March 15). A pre-sale goes live at the same time on Tuesday (March 14) – you can register for access here before 5pm GMT on Monday (March 13).

The final bill of participating artists will be revealed closer to the date of the performances. See the list of acts who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute shows below.



Doyle Bramhall

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr

Johnny Depp

Billy Gibbons

Imelda May

John McLaughlin

Robert Randolph

Olivia Safe

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

Beck rose to fame with The Yardbirds, whom he joined in 1965, replacing Clapton in the band’s line-up. The two musicians went on to tour together as soloists in their later years. Back in 2018, Beck opened up about his past “uncomfortable rivalry” with Clapton.

Clapton paid tribute to Beck on social media in the wake of the guitarist’s death earlier this year. “‘Always and ever’,” he captioned a photograph of the late artist.

Advertisement

Jeff Beck’s funeral service was held on February 3. Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”, according to comedian Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) who was in attendance.

In 2022, Eric Clapton played two nights at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his UK and European headline tour. He was later forced to postpone two of the dates on the stint after contracting COVID-19.