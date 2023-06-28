Eric Nam announces ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024

American-Korean singer Eric Nam has announced his massive 66-date ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024.
Eric Nam will kick off his ‘House on a Hill’ world tour with a 39-date trek across the US and Canada that will run form September to the middle of November. It will feature concerts in over 20 states, as well as four shows in Canada.
The Latin American leg of the ‘House on a Hill’ world tour will take place in the latter half of November. Eric Nam will perform shows in five countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico and more.
From February to March 2024, the singer will play the European leg of this upcoming tour. It will notably include four shows in Germany, three in the United Kingdom and two in the Netherlands, alongside concerts in Norway, Italy, France and more.
The Australian and New Zealand leg will follow soon after, in end-March and early April. Eric Nam has also teased tour legs in Korea, Southeast Asia and India for 2024 to be announced soon.
Tickets to Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024 go on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10am local time, with many US and UK dates available via Ticketmaster US and Ticketmaster UK. For more ticketing information, head to the official Eric Nam website.
The dates for Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour in 2023 and 2024 are:
SEPTEMBER 2023
16: Dallas, Texas, House of Blues
17: Austin, Texas, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
19: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center
21: Orlando, Florida, House of Blues
23: Tampa, Florida, The Rtiz Ybor
24: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution
26: Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
27: Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works
29: Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore
30: Raleigh, North Carolina, The Rtiz
OCTOBER 2023
01: Norfolk, Virginia, The Norva
03: Baltimore, Maryland, Ram’s Head Live
04: Washington, DC, Echostage
06: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Roxian Theatre
07: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore
10: New Haven, Connecticut, College Street Music Hall
11: New York, New York, Rooftop at Pier 17
13: Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
14: Montreal, Quebec, Mtelus
16: Toronto, Ontario, Rebel
18: Detroit, Michigan, The Fillmore
19: Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live
21: Chicago, Illinois, Riviera Theatre
22: St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
24: Kansas City, Missouri, The Midland Theatre
25: Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
27: Denver, Colorado, The Ogden
28: Salt Lake City, Utah, Union Event Center
30: Calgary, Alberta, Macewan Hall
NOVEMBER 2023
01: Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum
03: Seattle, Washington, Showbox Sodo
04: Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater
06: Oakland, California, Fox Theater
07: Wheatland, California, Hark Rock Live
10: Las Vegas, Nevada, Brooklyn Bowl
11: Los Angeles, California, Shine Expo Hall
13: Anaheim, California, House of Blues
14: San Diego, California, SOMA
15: Phoenix, Arizona, Van Buren
20: São Paulo, Brazil, Cine Joia
22: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Niceto Club
23: Santiago, Chile, Teatro Cariola
25: Lima, Peru, Scencia
28: Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Puebla
FEBRUARY 2024
29: Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene
MARCH 2024
02: Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
03: Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
05: Frankfurt, Germany, Zoom
06: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle
08: Munich, Germany, Tonhalle
09: Prague, Czech Republic, Sasazu
11: Milan, Italy, Fabrique
12: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
13: Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
15: Paris, France, Bataclan
18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
19: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
20: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
22: Glasgow, United Kingdom, O2 Academy
24: Dublin, Ireland, Olympia
25: Manchester, United Kingdom, Academy
26: London, United Kingdom, Eventim Apollo
30: Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre
APRIL 2024
02: Sydney, Australia, Roundhouse
03: Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall
05: Auckland, New Zealand, Auckland Town Hall
TBA IN 2024
Korea leg
Southeast Asia leg
India leg
🚨BIG NEWS!🚨 my new single “House on a Hill” is out TODAY and we’re GOING ON TOUR in over 66 cities and more TBA.
Tickets go ON SALE THIS Friday at 10am at your city’s local time at https://t.co/RpNggV2ytf
The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour… pic.twitter.com/UFQLn3MXpy
— Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) June 27, 2023
In follow-up tweets, Eric Nam also announced that he will be joined by special guests on a number of dates on his upcoming ‘House on a Hill’ world tour. In North America, he will be hoined by either Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller.
Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK, the singer will have either Alex Porat or GRACEY as a special guest. The Australia leg of Eric Nam’s tour will see a special appearance by Keenan Te.