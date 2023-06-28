Eric Nam announces ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024

American-Korean singer Eric Nam has announced his massive 66-date ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024.

Eric Nam will kick off his ‘House on a Hill’ world tour with a 39-date trek across the US and Canada that will run form September to the middle of November. It will feature concerts in over 20 states, as well as four shows in Canada.

The Latin American leg of the ‘House on a Hill’ world tour will take place in the latter half of November. Eric Nam will perform shows in five countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico and more.

From February to March 2024, the singer will play the European leg of this upcoming tour. It will notably include four shows in Germany, three in the United Kingdom and two in the Netherlands, alongside concerts in Norway, Italy, France and more.

The Australian and New Zealand leg will follow soon after, in end-March and early April. Eric Nam has also teased tour legs in Korea, Southeast Asia and India for 2024 to be announced soon.

Tickets to Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024 go on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10am local time, with many US and UK dates available via Ticketmaster US and Ticketmaster UK. For more ticketing information, head to the official Eric Nam website.

The dates for Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour in 2023 and 2024 are:

SEPTEMBER 2023

16: Dallas, Texas, House of Blues

17: Austin, Texas, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

19: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center

21: Orlando, Florida, House of Blues

23: Tampa, Florida, The Rtiz Ybor

24: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution

26: Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

27: Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works

29: Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore

30: Raleigh, North Carolina, The Rtiz



OCTOBER 2023

01: Norfolk, Virginia, The Norva

03: Baltimore, Maryland, Ram’s Head Live

04: Washington, DC, Echostage

06: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Roxian Theatre

07: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore

10: New Haven, Connecticut, College Street Music Hall

11: New York, New York, Rooftop at Pier 17

13: Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

14: Montreal, Quebec, Mtelus

16: Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

18: Detroit, Michigan, The Fillmore

19: Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live

21: Chicago, Illinois, Riviera Theatre

22: St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

24: Kansas City, Missouri, The Midland Theatre

25: Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

27: Denver, Colorado, The Ogden

28: Salt Lake City, Utah, Union Event Center

30: Calgary, Alberta, Macewan Hall

NOVEMBER 2023

01: Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

03: Seattle, Washington, Showbox Sodo

04: Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater

06: Oakland, California, Fox Theater

07: Wheatland, California, Hark Rock Live

10: Las Vegas, Nevada, Brooklyn Bowl

11: Los Angeles, California, Shine Expo Hall

13: Anaheim, California, House of Blues

14: San Diego, California, SOMA

15: Phoenix, Arizona, Van Buren

20: São Paulo, Brazil, Cine Joia

22: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Niceto Club

23: Santiago, Chile, Teatro Cariola

25: Lima, Peru, Scencia

28: Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Puebla



FEBRUARY 2024

29: Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene



MARCH 2024

02: Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

03: Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

05: Frankfurt, Germany, Zoom

06: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

08: Munich, Germany, Tonhalle

09: Prague, Czech Republic, Sasazu

11: Milan, Italy, Fabrique

12: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622

13: Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

15: Paris, France, Bataclan

18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

19: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

20: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

22: Glasgow, United Kingdom, O2 Academy

24: Dublin, Ireland, Olympia

25: Manchester, United Kingdom, Academy

26: London, United Kingdom, Eventim Apollo

30: Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre

APRIL 2024

02: Sydney, Australia, Roundhouse

03: Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall

05: Auckland, New Zealand, Auckland Town Hall



TBA IN 2024

Korea leg

Southeast Asia leg

India leg



🚨BIG NEWS!🚨 my new single “House on a Hill” is out TODAY and we’re GOING ON TOUR in over 66 cities and more TBA.

Tickets go ON SALE THIS Friday at 10am at your city’s local time at https://t.co/RpNggV2ytf

The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour… pic.twitter.com/UFQLn3MXpy — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) June 27, 2023

In follow-up tweets, Eric Nam also announced that he will be joined by special guests on a number of dates on his upcoming ‘House on a Hill’ world tour. In North America, he will be hoined by either Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller.

Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK, the singer will have either Alex Porat or GRACEY as a special guest. The Australia leg of Eric Nam’s tour will see a special appearance by Keenan Te.