Eric Nam releases sophomore album, ‘There And Back Again’

Eric Nam has dropped the music video for his brand-new English single ‘Lost On Me’, a cut from his sophomore album ‘There And Back Again’.

Released on January 7, the video treatment for his new single ‘Lost On Me’ sees the Korean-American singer performing the song in various settings, including a beach at sunset and an urban garden space. The song was co-written by Eric Nam alongside Grammy Award-nominated hitmaker Rabbitt, who also produced the track.

“Everything about you now is bittersweet / Last song in the symphony / Though the show might be over / You should know that your love wasn’t lost on me,” he sings wistfully as the beat drops in the chorus.

‘Lost On Me’ is also the lead single of Nam’s newly released sophomore English-language studio album ‘There And Back Again’. The seven-track record also features previously released singles ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ and ‘Any Other Way’, both of which dropped last year.

“‘There And Back Again’ is my first album I’m putting out as an independent artist,” Eric Nam said in light of the album’s release, per a press statement. “It’s definitely taken a while to get to this point and to be honest, it was a very tough process, but I’m thrilled with how it turned out.”

Following the ‘There And Back Again’ album, Eric Nam is set to embark on a world tour scheduled to kick off on January 24 in Phoenix, Arizona. The 51-date headline ‘There And Back Again’ tour will continue to hit 30 other North American cities, before heading to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.