Eric Nam announces new single ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’

Eric Nam has announced a brand-new single titled ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’.

The Korean-American singer teased his imminent return on Instagram earlier today (October 5), adding that the upcoming track will introduce “a new sound” in his work. Nam also promised fans a bevy of activity that he’s got planned, including “new visuals, new album, and world tour”.

According to Nam, fans who pre-save the single on streaming platforms will get access to a “live acoustic preview” of the song. ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ is set to arrive next Friday (October 15).

Nam previously teased new music last month. On September 19, following his performance at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta – his first in 18 months – the K-pop idol told fans on Instagram that he had “new music” coming in October. “Get ready. I love you,” he said.

‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ will mark the singer’s first solo release since the 2020 EP, ‘The Other Side’. Meanwhile, his upcoming as-yet-untitled album will be his first since 2019’s ‘Before We Begin’.

Earlier this year, Nam released collaborations with various artists: a remix of ‘everything sucks’ with producer Vaultboy, ‘Have We Met Before’ with singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios, and ‘Echo’ with Indian artists Armaan Malik and KSHMR.

Nam has also kept himself busy with ongoing podcast series, Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam. Recent episodes have seen the singer interview Asian-American artists Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, along with US rapper Aminé.