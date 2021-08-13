Eric Nam hops on remix of vaultboy’s viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’

Singer-songwriter vaultboy has teamed up with K-pop idol Eric Nam on a remix of his viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’.

The new rendition of vaultboy’s debut single stays largely faithful to the original song, with Nam taking over vocal duties on the second verse. “Everything sucks, just kidding / Everything is better than it used to be / I didn’t write a song about my ex today / Oh wait, ummm,” he sings.

The original version of vaultboy’s ‘Everything Sucks’ started off as part of a 30-day writing challenge on TikTok. After going viral, the track was turned into a full song and released as the singer-songwriter debut solo single earlier this May.

“I am beyond stoked to have Eric on the ‘Everything Sucks’ remix! I first met Eric after we collaborated on the song he performed with Sarah Barrios [called] ‘Have We Met Before’, which I co-wrote,” vaultboy said of the remix.

“We shot a live performance video together for that song and we got along well, so when I was looking for someone to guest feature on ‘Everything Sucks’, Eric felt like a no brainer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nam has described working with vaultboy as an “incredibly fun experience”. The singer also added that he was “excited for listeners and fans around the world to hear this remix”.

Earlier this year, Nam and a number of other K-pop artists spoke in support of the #StopAsianHate movement, following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16 where eight people were killed.

Other K-pop celebrities who had taken to social media to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans include former 2NE1 member CL, Tablo of hip-hop trio Epik High, boyband P1Harmony, Blackswan’s Senegalese member Fatou, and more.