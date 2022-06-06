Eric Nam says he doesn’t “feel the need” to write all his own songs

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam recently shared his thoughts on releasing songs written by other people.

During his recent appearance on The Zach Sang Show, the K-pop idol opened up about his thoughts on songwriting, revealing that he is “totally open” to taking and recording songs written by other people.

“I don’t need, or feel the need to write all my own songs,” shared the 33-year-old singer when discussing the process behind his music. “I’m going for quality, I’m going for whatever I think I sound incredible on, or whatever speaks to me. And sometimes, I feel like I don’t have to be the one to write my own story.”

“Like, everybody has writers, they have ghostwriters, even novelists or autobiographers, plenty of people that can help. And so for me, a great song is a great song, period,” he explained. “As a singer, thats when I get to [think] about how do I deliver this song as a vocalist the best I can, and deliver this person’s message the best I can.”

“And then there’s moments where it’s like, ‘This is my story that I want to tell a certain way’, and I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive, I think we can do it however we want,” he added, sharing that he does not think there is a right or wrong way to approach music as a singer.

Nam went on: “It almost feels like some people are like, ‘You have to write everything’ and I’m like, ‘Do you?’ You might be a great vocalist, but you may not be the best lyricist and songwriter, which I think is fine.”

Back in January, Nam released his English-language album ‘There And Back Again’, which had marked his first album as an independent artist. “It’s definitely taken a while to get to this point and to be honest, it was a very tough process, but I’m thrilled with how it turned out,” he said, per a press statement.