Erykah Badu has been announced as the first headliner for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022.

The Texas neo-soul artist will take to the stage in Glynde, East Sussex on Saturday, July 2 next year. It will mark her only UK performance of 2022.

“We couldn’t be happier to be announcing Erykah Badu, a true innovator and undoubtedly one of the most exciting performers of her generation, as the first artist confirmed for Love Supreme 2022, said Ciro Romano, Love Supreme Festival director.

“We have many more big-name announcements planned over the coming weeks and we look forward to welcoming our Love Supreme family back to the South Downs next summer.”

Tickets go on general sale (Tier 1) at 9am this Friday (October 29) – purchase yours from here. You can also sign up to Love Supreme’s official newsletter for further information.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns between July 1-3, having cancelled its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lauryn Hill headlined the event in 2019, with the likes of Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum and Jimmy Cliff also featuring on the bill.

Meanwhile, Badu recently paid tribute to George Floyd to mark what would have been his 48th birthday. “Thank you for your spirit and your sacrifice,” she said. “So that we can move on the way that we should, be where we supposed to as a people.”

Last month Erykah Badu curated her own Sonos Radio station called BADUBOTRON, which will take listeners “outta this world and into her sonic orbit”. The channel will play everything from psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz and experimental hip-hop.