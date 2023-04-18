Erykah Badu announces 2023 North American tour with Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu has announced details her upcoming ‘Unfollow Me’ North American, tour beginning this summer. Check out the dates and ticket information below.

The 25-city-run tour will feature support from Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, and according to Badu’s Instagram caption of the tour poster, “other extraordinary guests.”

Shows are set to commence on June 11 in San Antonio, Texas. Other Stops include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, Newark, Nashville, Dallas and more.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Thursday April 20 at 2.22pm local time. Check out the full Unfollow Me tour dates below and visit here to buy tickets:

JUNE

11 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

13 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

16 – Las Vegas, NV, Michelob Ultra Arena

17 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

20 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

21 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

23 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater

26 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

28 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

30 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

JULY

1 – Chicago, IL, United Center

2 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

7 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

8 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at the Mann

11 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

12 – Norfolk, VA, Chartway Arena

13 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

15 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

16 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

18 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

19 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

21 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

23 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

In other news, Badu’s song ‘Caint Use My Phone (Suite)’ was featured in episode five of Donald Glover’s horror thriller series Swarm.

Last month, she also called out for those on the right-wing for racism in their criticism of the “woke” slogan.

When asked about the term being co-opted by the right wing, she responded: “I think they mean ‘Black.’ Yeah. That’s just another way to say ‘thug,’ or something else, right?”

The singer added: “It is what it is, it doesn’t belong to us anymore. And once something goes out into the world, it takes a life of its own. It has an energy of its own. I can tell you what ‘woke’ means. It means being aware, being in alignment with nature…”

The neo-soul singer’s most recent album was her 2015 mixtape ‘But You Caint Use My Phone’.