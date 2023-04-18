NewsMusic News

Erykah Badu announces 2023 North American tour with Yasiin Bey

The 25-city-run tour will begin in June

By Anagricel Duran
Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023. Credit: Omar Vega
Erykah Badu has announced details her upcoming ‘Unfollow Me’ North American, tour beginning this summer. Check out the dates and ticket information below.

The 25-city-run tour will feature support from Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, and according to Badu’s Instagram caption of the tour poster, “other extraordinary guests.”

Shows are set to commence on June 11 in San Antonio, Texas. Other Stops include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, Newark, Nashville, Dallas and more.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Thursday April 20 at 2.22pm local time. Check out the full Unfollow Me tour dates below and visit here to buy tickets:

JUNE
11 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center 
13 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena 
15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena 
16 – Las Vegas, NV, Michelob Ultra Arena 
17 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena 
20 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center 
21 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena 
23 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater 
26 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena 
28 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center 
30 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

JULY
1 – Chicago, IL, United Center 
2 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena 
7 – Boston, MA, TD Garden 
8 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden 
9 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at the Mann 
11 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center 
12 – Norfolk, VA, Chartway Arena 
13 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena 
15 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena 
16 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center 
18 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena 
19 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC 
21 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum 
23 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center 

In other news, Badu’s song ‘Caint Use My Phone (Suite)’ was featured in episode five of Donald Glover’s horror thriller series Swarm

Last month, she also called out for those on the right-wing for racism in their criticism of the “woke” slogan.

When asked about the term being co-opted by the right wing, she responded: “I think they mean ‘Black.’ Yeah. That’s just another way to say ‘thug,’ or something else, right?”

The singer added: “It is what it is, it doesn’t belong to us anymore. And once something goes out into the world, it takes a life of its own. It has an energy of its own. I can tell you what ‘woke’ means. It means being aware, being in alignment with nature…”

The neo-soul singer’s most recent album was her 2015 mixtape ‘But You Caint Use My Phone’.

