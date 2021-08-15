Erykah Badu apologises for being “terrible guest” at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party

Erykah Badu has apologised for being a “terrible guest” at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party after her photos caused a backlash against the former President.

Badu shared unauthorised photos from the event, which took place at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, featuring hundreds of guests not wearing masks.

The pictures, which have since been deleted, sparked criticism about the party with it being dubbed a “superspreader event”. The star has now apologised on Twitter for posting the images without permission.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family,” she wrote. “I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”

When a Twitter user suggests the Obamas had “made” her “take down the video and apologise publicly”, Badu responded: “Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”

Obama’s birthday bash made headlines before it took place after the 475-strong star-studded guestlist had to be cut due to rising COVID-19 cases in the US. Among those who were uninvited were Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Larry David and talk show hosts David Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

Those in attendance included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwayne Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

Meanwhile, EarthGang paid tribute to Badu in their latest single ‘Erykah’, which was released last week (August 12). The song features a narrative that speaks of the star’s early influence on the duo, along with snippets of ‘Window Seat’ from Badu’s 2010 album ‘New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)’.