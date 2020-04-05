Erykah Badu is hosting a new interactive Quarantine Concert Series

Erykah Badu has announced details of a new Quarantine Concert Series.

The singer hosted a live stream for fans last week, and has now announced that she’s hosting a series of new online gigs.

Tonight (April 5) at 8pm ET (1am BST), Badu will host ‘Apocalypse Two: The Rooms’, the second instalment of the new live stream series.

According to a press release, the event, which costs $2 to view, will give fans the ability to “move from room to room inside her home, exploring and experimenting with different genres of music interpreted through her catalog of hits”.

Speaking of the struggles of musicians during the coronavirus pandemic while on her first live streamed gig, Badu said: “I got a house full of masked engineers, musicians, techs, who are all out of work. We have a few band members that’s stuck in other states.

“I called them earlier and told them today, y’all still on the payroll even though y’all not here.”

Badu recently hinted that a new album might be on the way. Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked if they could have “a new album”, Badu suggested that she could use the extra time the coronavirus isolation has brought to make some new music.

“Shit…look like I got time now,” she said.

Go inside the rise of virtual gigs amid the coronavirus crisis on NME here.