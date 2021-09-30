Erykah Badu and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar lead new additions to Sonos Radio

AD feature with Sonos

Erykah Badu and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among the new additions to Sonos Radio’s original programming for autumn.

The new line-up of programming will also include expanded sleep stations, seasonal stations, international stations focused on local underground music scenes and more.

Neo-soul star Badu has curated her own station called BADUBOTRON, which will take listeners “outta this world and into her sonic orbit”. The station will play everything from psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz and experimental hip-hop as the musician takes fans on a musical voyage.

“Listeners can expect whatever they please,” she said. “I just want them to feel something. Something new, something good, something unfamiliar, something triggering, something that inspires them to peace… or war, or whatever they need.”

She continued: “Music makes me feel soooo great. There are billions and trillions of atomic memories in these notes. I curated this station especially for me… WITH you in mind, of course. I’m grateful. Push up the faderrrrrrrr.” BADUBOTRON Radio will arrive in late October.

Former NBA player and noted jazz fan Abdul-Jabaar, meanwhile, commemorates the 60th anniversary of legendary jazz label Impulse! Records by hosting a station from the imprint, which is available now. Through the programming, the basketball Hall Of Famer will share the role that jazz played in his upbringing and explore its roots in African-American history and culture.

“Jazz is like a mighty river running through the history of the African-American community,” he said. “It’s been feeding and nurturing us since it came alive in the late 1800s in New Orleans. It’s a celebration of who we are and what we’ve been through as well as an inspiration that binds us. The Impulse! Records station is going to revive jazz for those who already appreciate it and introduce it to a new generation.”

Elsewhere in Sonos’ autumn programming, Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco has composed and mastered expanded sleep stations, including Slow Motion Freeway, Waterfall at Dusk, Warm Glow and Midnight Beach.

New seasonal stations include selections for Halloween (Fright Night (HD only), Horror Punk, Monster Bash and Infinite Darkness), Thanksgiving (Thankful), Kwanzaa (Joyous Kwanzaa) and Christmas (Country Christmas).

International stations will also focus on underground music scenes in different countries across the globe. They include the UK’s Garage Skank, The Netherlands’ Nederhop and Germany’s Schlager Charts. New shows will premiere on Sonos Sound System, including Imaginary Soundtracks, Famous Last Words and Music Is Everything, while fan favourites will be replayed, such as season two of Women In Sound, Sheroes Mixtape Memoire and Call & Response.

The new stations will be available to all customers globally in the Sonos app. Listeners everywhere can also tune in to select Sonos Radio shows at www.mixcloud.com/sonos.