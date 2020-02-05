Erykah Badu is making incense that smells like her vagina

Erykah Badu has announced she is set to start selling incense that smells like her vagina.

The neo-soul star will launch her own online store Badu World Market on February 20, and the shop will feature some unique items.

As well as “apothecary goods and traditional music merch”, the musician revealed to 10 Magazine the stock would include the distinctive product. On how she made the incense, she explained: “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Asked if the creation of the incense felt personal, she replied: “Yeah, man! The people deserve it!”

According to Badu, the product pays tribute to her “superpower”. “There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The new product follows the news that Gwyneth Paltrow would begin selling a candle that smells like her vagina on her wellness platform Goop.

Meanwhile, Badu briefly feuded with Dream Hampton, the executive producer of the Surviving R Kelly series, last year. The musician denied that she had been invited to appear on the show, which detailed multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Kelly (he has always denied any wrongdoing).

However, Hampton rebuffed her claims, saying she and her fellow producers had asked Badu to be in the documentary to provide “clarity on two things: 1) a quote attributed to her, “No one has done more for Black people than R. Kelly” & 2) what she was thinking when she called him her “brother” at Soul Train Awards.”

Badu once again denied that she had been invited to take part and asked Hampton to “produce this ‘producer’s’ request or APOLOGIZE”.