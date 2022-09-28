Erykah Badu praises Kanye West: “Thanks for fighting for us”

Erykah Badu has taken to social media to write an emotional message to Kanye West.

After running in to Kanye at London Fashion Week to support their mutual friend and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, Badu championed Ye in a post on Instagram.

“Let me tell you about my friend Ye,” she wrote. “No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going.”

She went on to praise West for his work, writing: “IN ESSENCE. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride. Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all I get it. @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there.”

Badu’s heartfelt message comes amid a busy time for Kanye West who recently ended his partnership with Gap after publicly accusing the company of stealing his designs and holding meetings without him. Some criticised Ye for his handling of the fall out while many praised him for speaking up.

It’s not the first time Erykah Badu has defended Kanye West. In 2018, she showed support for West’s free-thinking philosophy, tweeting: “@kanyewest..see. that’s what u get for using your own brain…u know that’s illegal in most states right?”

@kanyewest .. see. that's what u get for using your own brain…u know that's illegal in most states right? — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 30, 2018

In November, Erykah Badu will return to London to mark 25 years of her debut album ‘Baduizm’ with two shows at the Royal Festival Hall. It will be her first time performing in London in four years.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been busy in the capital and recently previewed one of three songs made with James Blake while in the city.