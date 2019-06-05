The 'Anti' artist now lives in London

Essex’s Osea Island has responded to reports that Rihanna is recording her new album there.

Earlier today (June 5) various stories emerged claiming that the pop star was renting the entire island – located in Blackwater River – while working on her upcoming ninth LP.

According to The Mirror, Rihanna had set up camp in “a state-of-the-art studio” on Osea Island while also renting out “quaint little cottages for her entourage” to stay in.

With the singer now living in London, a source explained to the publication that she “has had friends and family staying with her so she can work at her own pace, surrounded by the people she loves.”

Now, BBC Essex reports that Osea Island management have been forced to deny the claims.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote: “Osea Island say they’re ‘scratching their heads’ to work out where the story’s come from.” They went on to quote representatives, who said they’ve “had no contact with [Rihanna] or her management” over any recording taking place.

Speculation surrounding her comeback follows Rihanna’s recent update on the anticipated record. The pop star once again confirmed that the album will be reggae-influenced in an interview with the New York Times while pondering its title.

“No, so far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” she explained. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this, ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been named as the world’s richest female musician. She defeated the likes of Beyoncé and Madonna, with Forbes reporting her enormous $600 million (£472 million) net worth.